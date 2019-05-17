17-May-2019 1:12 PM
Thomas Cook Group confirms multiple bids for airline businesses
Thomas Cook Group confirmed (16-May-2019) it is exploring a sale of its airline businesses, including Thomas Cook Airlines. Thomas Cook Group CEO Peter Fankhauser commented: "Following the announcement of the strategic review of our Group Airline in February [2019], we have received multiple bids, including for the whole, or parts, of the airline business. As we assess these bids, we will consider all options to enhance value to shareholders and intensify our strategic focus". As previously reported by CAPA, Lufthansa Group, private equity group Indigo Partners and Virgin Atlantic expressed interest in Thomas Cook's airline businesses. Both TUI and IAG have ruled out interest. [more - original PR]