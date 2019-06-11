11-Jun-2019 10:36 AM
Thomas Cook Group confirms Fosun bid for tour operator business
Thomas Cook Group responded (10-Jun-2019) to media reports regarding a potential offer for its tour operator business from Fosun International Limited, the group's largest shareholder. Thomas Cook stated it is in discussions with Fosun following receipt of a preliminary approach, while the board plans to continue considering any potential offer alongside the other strategic options that it has, with the aim of maximising value for stakeholders. [more - original PR]