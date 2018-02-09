Thomas Cook Group granted air operator certificate for Air Berlin Aviation

Thomas Cook Group Airlines reported (08-Feb-2018) German aviation authorities granted an air operator certificate for Air Berlin Aviation GmbH, the company Thomas Cook acquired from Air Berlin in Jan-2018, allowing Condor Flugdienst to operate six additional aircraft from Germany. Thomas Cook Group chief airlines officer Christoph Debus commented: "This is an opportunity for Thomas Cook Group Airlines to take an important step forward in our growth plans and to secure our position as one of Europe's leading leisure airlines. These new operating platforms mean we are able to increase the choice for customers while improving our flexibility as one European airline". The additional aircraft allow the group to increase capacity for summer 2018 by 10%. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II - German]