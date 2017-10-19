Loading
19-Oct-2017 11:22 AM

Thomas Cook Group Airlines to launch Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics, applies for Majorca AOC

Thomas Cook Group Airlines launched (18-Oct-2017) Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics, a new Majorca based carrier to supplement its existing operations in Germany, UK and Scandinavia. Details include:

  • Airline Operator Certificate applied for in Majorca with the aim of scheduling services from early 2018;
  • New carrier to commence operations with at least three Airbus A320 aircraft, previously operated by Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium;
  • Aircraft to initially take over short and medium haul services for Condor to replace third party aircraft leases.

Thomas Cook Group chief airline officer Christoph Debus commented: "The new airline and base will provide us with the right platform to better manage the seasonal demand in our business, giving us more control at lower cost as we continue to expand the choice of destinations we offer our customers. With more than one million Thomas Cook customers flying into Palma every year, we have a strong existing infrastructure on which to build". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More