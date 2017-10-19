Thomas Cook Group Airlines to launch Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics, applies for Majorca AOC

Thomas Cook Group Airlines launched (18-Oct-2017) Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics, a new Majorca based carrier to supplement its existing operations in Germany, UK and Scandinavia. Details include:

Airline Operator Certificate applied for in Majorca with the aim of scheduling services from early 2018;

New carrier to commence operations with at least three Airbus A320 aircraft, previously operated by Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium ;

A320 aircraft, previously operated by ; Aircraft to initially take over short and medium haul services for Condor to replace third party aircraft leases.

Thomas Cook Group chief airline officer Christoph Debus commented: "The new airline and base will provide us with the right platform to better manage the seasonal demand in our business, giving us more control at lower cost as we continue to expand the choice of destinations we offer our customers. With more than one million Thomas Cook customers flying into Palma every year, we have a strong existing infrastructure on which to build". [more - original PR]