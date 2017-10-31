Loading
31-Oct-2017 12:02 PM

Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium ceases operations, commences Brussels Airlines route integration

Thomas Cook Group, via its official website, confirmed (Oct-2017) Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium (TCAB) ceased operations as of 27-Oct-2017. As previously reported by CAPA, TCAB commenced route integration with Brussels Airlines. Brussels Airlines, via its official Facebook account, added (30-Oct-2017) "This weekend we celebrated our very first flights together with Thomas Cook". The Belgian Competition Authority approved the integration of TCAB assets into Brussels Airlines on 12-Sep-2017. Under a partnership agreement announced in Mar-2017, Thomas Cook will transfer 160 crew members, airport slots and two A320 aircraft of TCAB into Brussels Airlines.

