'The whole ecosystem needs to play their role' on sustainability: Neste SVP

Neste SVP renewable products Carrie Song, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on sustainability, stating: "Passengers, airlines, governments - the whole ecosystem needs to play their role from different angles". Ms Song added: "We need to focus on the big game, the goal is that we want to drive carbon reduction. If that's our goal, what are the means to get there? And what's best for customers, airlines and consumers?".