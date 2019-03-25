The White House to invest USD3.3bn in US FAA infrastructure under FY2020 budget

The White House published (Mar-2019) the President's Budget FY2020, proposing the US Government invest USD3.3 billion in US FAA infrastructure in an effort to modernise US ATC for safety and efficiency. Highlights from the report include:

USD136 million to further expand the US FAA 'Data Communication' programme;

USD127 million to support investment in emerging transportation technologies;

Key investments expand the integration of UAS into the national airspace and develop tools to automate the launch and reentry of commercial space operations and improve the efficiency of the launch licence process;

Deployment of 320 computed tomography units at the nation's highest risk airports. [more – original PR]

