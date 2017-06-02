US withdraws from Paris Climate Agreement, Trump to renegotiate for terms 'that are fair to the US'

US President Donald Trump withdrew (01-Jun-2017) the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, while referring to the agreement's policies as encumbering the country with "draconian financial and economic burdens". Mr Trump stated he will renegotiate to "reenter either the Paris Accord or an... entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States". Mr Trump said compliance with the terms of the Paris Agreement and the "onerous energy restrictions it has placed on the United States" could cost the US "as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025". [more - original PR]