Trump Administration lists principles to shift ATC responsibility from FAA to new non-profit entity

US President Donald Trump published (05-Jun-2017) a plan to reform the US ATC system, with responsibility for ATC planned to shift from US FAA to a "more nimble", non-profit, non-Government entity in a three year transition period. The transition period would be marked by "milestones" developed and monitored by the Secretary of Transportation, in coordination with the Secretary of Defence, and may be extended only with the approval of the President. The reform is largely based on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster's proposed Aviation Innovation, Reform, and Reauthorization (AIRR) Bill of 2016, however the Trump Administration "believes the legislation can be improved". Aviation safety regulation would remain within the Department of Transportation, and the FAA would migrate to a "performance based framework" responsible for providing effective oversight of the new ATC entity. The Administration listed the following "principles" to be emphasised in developing aspects of the new plan:

Safety;

National security, including cybersecurity;

Accessibility for all airspace users, including emerging new entrants such as drones or space transport companies;

Technology for increasing environmental sustainability and reducing noise;

Access to capital markets by the new entity, "in order to spur capital investment, technology adoption, and innovation". [more - original PR]