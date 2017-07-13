US House Committee On Appropriations releases USD44.3bn US DHS Appropriations bill

US House of Representatives Committee On Appropriations released (11-Jul-2017) its proposed fiscal year 2018 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Appropriations bill which directs USD44.3 billion in discretionary funding for DHS, an increase of USD1.9 billion above the fiscal year 2017 enacted level. Highlights include:

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP): The bill contains USD13.8 billion in discretionary appropriations for CBP – an increase of USD1.6 billion above fiscal year 2017. Within this total, the legislation includes:

USD100 million to hire 500 new border patrol agents; USD131 million for new border technology; USD106 million for new aircraft and sensors; USD109 million for new, non intrusive inspection equipment;

: The bill includes USD7.2 billion for TSA – a decrease of USD159.8 million below fiscal year 2017. This includes: Other Provisions: The bill includes several provisions to "save taxpayer dollars and increase accountability at DHS": Does not include an increase TSA passenger fees; Does not include a redirection of Brand USA travel promotion fees. [more - original PR]

