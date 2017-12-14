Loading
14-Dec-2017 12:04 PM

EU and FAA expand cooperation in aviation safety and ATM modernisation

European Commission and the US FAA agreed (13-Dec-2017) to expand cooperation in the areas of aviation safety and ATM modernisation. Specifically, amendments were signed to support the following legislation:

  • US/EU Aviation Safety Agreement: Amendment enables FAA and EU to finalise arrangements for reciprocal acceptance of approvals associated with Flight Simulator Training Devices and Pilot Licensing. The amendment also permits future collaboration in aircraft operations and air traffic safety oversight;
  • ATM modernisation: Collaborations to now cover the full life cycle of ATM modernisation activities, from development to deployment. FAA and EU will commit to further harmonisation of technologies, standards and procedures. [more - original PR]

