Thomas Cook Group publishes first annual holiday report

Thomas Cook Group released (18-Jun-2017) The Thomas Cook Holiday Report 2017, its first annual report on outbound European tourism trends. Highlights include:

Mobile searches for holidays increased 113% between May-2014 and Apr-2017. Desktop and tablet device searches declined;

37% of passengers with children booked their principal overseas holiday a month or less before departure, compared with 23% of those without children;

43% of passengers use high street travel agents for research and 60% said they are one of their preferred means of booking;

20% of an average week's bookings take place on Saturday;

34% of passengers use debit and credit cards abroad, 83% use foreign currency in cash. [more - original PR]