CDPQ Infra: Montreal finalises USD5bn light rail project, construction to commence in Apr-2018

CDPQ Infra announced (08-Feb-2018) the launch of its CAD6.3 billion (USD5 billion) Réseau express métropolitain (REM) project, a light rail network offering connections around Greater Montréal, including Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. A consortia, called Groupe NouvLR, will lead the engineering and construction elements of the project, while another consortia, called Groupe des Partenaires pour la Mobilité des Montréalais will provide systems operation and maintenance. Construction is slated to begin in Apr-2018 and initial testing is expected to begin in 2020. CDPQ Infra anticipates the project will open to the public in summer 2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]