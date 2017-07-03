South African Government transfers funds to SAA to avoid default on debt

South Africa's Government transferred (01/02-Jul-2017) funds from the National Revenue Fund (NRF) to South African Airways (SAA) to allow the airline to pay back its debt to Standard Chartered Bank, thereby avoiding a default. The National Treasury stated a default by the airline would have triggered a call on the government guarantee, leading to an outflow from the NRF and possibly resulting in elevated perceptions of risk related to the rest of SAA's guaranteed debt. The payment was made under section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act, which states the Finance Minister can authorise the use of funds to defray expenditure of an exceptional nature which is currently not provided for and which cannot, without serious prejudice to the public interest, be postponed to a future Parliamentary appropriation of funds. The National Treasury said section 16 of the act was "used as the last resort". The Government is exploring several options to improve the airline's financial position through recapitalisation and will provide an update in Oct-2017. The National Treasury stated "Government will do everything in its power to ensure that the airline's turnaround strategy is implemented" and the Standing Committee on Finance said "the government had no choice but to bail SAA out". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]