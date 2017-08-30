Loading
30-Aug-2017 11:16 AM

PANY&NJ attributes Newark traffic growth to US DoT decision to relax slot restrictions

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANY&NJ) attributed New York Newark Liberty International Airport's H1FY2017 traffic growth to the US Department of Transportation's (DoT) decision to relax the peak hourly limit of 81 combined departures and arrivals. PANY&NJ said allowing additional flights during peak hours attracted new carriers such as Allegiant Air, Spirit Airlines and WOW air, while letting existing carriers, such as jetBlue Airways, to utilise unused flight slots during those times. The measure also resulted in a round trip ticket decrease of 13.2% in Q1FY2017 due to increased competition as new carriers entered the market.  [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More