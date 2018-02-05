WEF and Accenture recommend shift to 'interoperable digital identity system' for travel security

World Economic Forum (WEF) and Accenture published (23-Jan-2018) a report on 'Known Traveller Digital Identity', analysing potential impact of this disruptive innovation on global travel security ecosystem. The report notes the travel system is under pressure from the growing number of travellers, infrastructure capacity limits and ever-increasing risk and security requirements. In particular, efforts to address increasing cyber and physical risks to national security can have adverse effects on the benefits of international travel. According to the report, new opportunities are made possible through advances in emerging technologies like biometrics, cryptography and distributed ledgers to advance security capabilities of industry and governmental agencies while improving passenger facilitation in international travel. It recommends a paradigm shift to an "interoperable digital identity system" that prioritises traveller-centricity, upholds privacy by design, and enables the trustful cooperation between international public and private sector partners required for ensuring the safe and secure movement of people across borders. [more - original PR]