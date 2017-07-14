14-Jul-2017 11:14 AM
CAAC, HKCAD and AACM sign MoC on ATC efficiency improvements in Pearl River Delta
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ATM Bureau, Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (HKCAD) and Civil Aviation Authority of Macau (AACM) signed (13-Jul-2017) an MoC to cooperate on ATM efficiency improvements in the Pearl River Delta region. The scope of the agreement includes:
- Setting up a technical group to meet biannually on air traffic flow management (ATFM) cooperation;
- Establishing a "day to day" coordination mechanism on ATFM, to facilitate direct exchange of operational information;
- Establishing emergency liaison and contingency plans;
- Promoting automated work process, such as eectronic flight coordination;
- Modelling and simulation of the airspace and air traffic in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area to formulate new ATM procedures. The works will also provide data and technical support in airspace optimisation for the construction of the three runway System at Hong Kong International Airport, and support air traffic development at Macau Airport, Guangzhou Airport, Shenzhen Airport and Zhuhai Airport. [more - original PR - English/Chinese] [more - original PR - II]