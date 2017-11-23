HKCAD ATM system expert panel holds final meeting, concludes issues have 'been duly addressed'

Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (HKCAD) announced (21-Nov-2017) its ATM system expert panel held its final meeting, to conclude its year long review of Hong Kong's new ATM system. The panel stated the overall performance of the new ATMS was "satisfactory and smooth after a run-in period". HKCAD said the panel believes the system "has effectively enhanced aviation safety". The panel also said issues experienced by the system "had been duly addressed" and safety "was never compromised". [more - original PR - English/Chinese]