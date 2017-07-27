EU Court of Justice calls for revision of EU/Canada PNR data agreement

EU's Court of Justice declared (26-Jul-2017) the agreement envisaged between the EU and Canada on the transfer of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data "may not be concluded in its current form". The Court stated although the systematic transfer, retention and use of all passenger data are "in essence, permissible", several provisions the agreement "do not meet requirements stemming from the fundamental rights of the European Union". The EU and Canada negotiated an agreement on the transfer and processing of PNR data in 2014. The Court particularly raised concerns of the "fundamental right to respect for private life", as PNR data may reveal a "complete travel itinerary, travel habits, relationships existing between two or more individuals, and information on the financial situation of air passengers, their dietary habits or their state of health, and may even provide sensitive information". [more - original PR]