20-Sep-2017

CarTrawler/IdeaWorks: United Continental generates largest ancillary revenues for 2016 at US6.2bn

CarTrawler and IdeaWorks released (19-Sep-2017) their 2016 'Yearbook of Ancillary Revenue'. The companies included the following estimates for the 10 largest carriers by ancillary revenue:

*IdeaWorksCompany estimate based upon updated past disclosure and other sources. [more - original PR]

