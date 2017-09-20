CarTrawler/IdeaWorks: United Continental generates largest ancillary revenues for 2016 at US6.2bn

CarTrawler and IdeaWorks released (19-Sep-2017) their 2016 'Yearbook of Ancillary Revenue'. The companies included the following estimates for the 10 largest carriers by ancillary revenue:
- United Continental: USD6.2 billion, 48% from frequent flyer programme, 52% form other sources;
- Delta Air Lines: USD5.2 billion, 52%-48%;
- American Airlines: USD4.9 billion, 43%-57%;
- Southwest Airlines: USD2.8 80%-20%;
- Air France/KLM Group: USD2.1 billion, 33%-67%;
- Ryanair: USD2 billion, 0%-100%;
- easyJet: USD1.4 billion*, 0%-100%;
- Lufthansa Group: USD1.3 billion*, 57%-43%;
- Qantas (excludes Jetstar): USD1.2 billion, 90%-10% (Limited disclosure of other ancillary sources);
- Air Canada: USD1.2 billion, 45%-55%.
*IdeaWorksCompany estimate based upon updated past disclosure and other sources. [more - original PR]