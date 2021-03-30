The Carlyle Group to acquire FLY Leasing at transaction value of USD2.4bn

FLY Leasing entered (29-Mar-2021) an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners, the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within The Carlyle Group's Global Credit platform. FLY shareholders will receive USD17.05 per share in cash, representing a total equity valuation of approximately USD520 million. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately USD2.36 billion. The per share cash consideration represents a premium of approximately 29% to FLY's closing price on 26-Mar-2021 and a 43% premium to the volume-weighted average share price during the last 30 trading days. The FLY board has approved the agreement, acting upon the recommendation of a special committee, and recommended shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in 3Q2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory clearance and the approval of FLY's shareholders. [more - original PR]