29-Dec-2021 8:46 AM
The Bahamas announces COVID-19 testing requirement for international travellers
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation announced (24-Dec-2021) plans to implement the following testing requirements in response to surging COVID-19 cases globally:
- Effective 27-Dec-2021, all travellers seeking to enter The Bahamas from other countries, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas;
- Vaccinated travellers can present either a rapid antigen or RT-PCR test, whilst unvaccinated travellers must present an RT-PCR test;
- Effective 07-Jan-2022, all travellers seeking to enter The Bahamas from other countries, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to obtain a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than three days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas;
- Rapid antigen tests will no longer be accepted. [more - original PR]