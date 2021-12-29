Become a CAPA Member
29-Dec-2021

The Bahamas announces COVID-19 testing requirement for international travellers

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation announced (24-Dec-2021) plans to implement the following testing requirements in response to surging COVID-19 cases globally:

  • Effective 27-Dec-2021, all travellers seeking to enter The Bahamas from other countries, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas;
    • Vaccinated travellers can present either a rapid antigen or RT-PCR test, whilst unvaccinated travellers must present an RT-PCR test;
  • Effective 07-Jan-2022, all travellers seeking to enter The Bahamas from other countries, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to obtain a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than three days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas;

