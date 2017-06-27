ARTBA: US FAA AIP grants will only meet half of infrastructure needs at US airports

American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) released (26-Jun-2017) a study on US FAA Airport Improvement Programme (AIP) funding, finding that current infrastructure grants are only meeting 50% of identified construction needs at US airports. According to the study, US airports require USD6.5 billion p/a for projects that could be eligible for AIP grants, of which current AIP funding will cover half. ARTBA chief economist Dr Alison Premo Black stated airport infrastructure needs can be addressed by increasing AIP investment — which has been held flat for the past six years — and increasing the cap on the passenger facility charge, both of which are needed now. The analysis revealed a number of major airports with AIP eligible projects over the next five years, including: