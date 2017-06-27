ARTBA: US FAA AIP grants will only meet half of infrastructure needs at US airports
American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) released (26-Jun-2017) a study on US FAA Airport Improvement Programme (AIP) funding, finding that current infrastructure grants are only meeting 50% of identified construction needs at US airports. According to the study, US airports require USD6.5 billion p/a for projects that could be eligible for AIP grants, of which current AIP funding will cover half. ARTBA chief economist Dr Alison Premo Black stated airport infrastructure needs can be addressed by increasing AIP investment — which has been held flat for the past six years — and increasing the cap on the passenger facility charge, both of which are needed now. The analysis revealed a number of major airports with AIP eligible projects over the next five years, including:
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport: USD741 million;
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport: USD626 million;
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport: USD511 million;
- Tampa International Airport: USD477 million;
- New York LaGuardia Airport: USD436 million;
- Los Angeles International Airport: USD389 million;
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: USD381 million;
- Baltimore/Washington International Airport: USD357 million;
- Philadelphia International Airport: USD323 million;
- San Diego International Airport: USD313 million. [more - original PR]