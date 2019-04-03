Become a CAPA Member
3-Apr-2019 10:40 AM

Thales completes acquisition of Gemalto, creating new Digital Identity and Security division

Thales announced (02-Apr-2019) it completed its EUR4.8 billion acquisition of Gemalto. Thales stated the acquisition "creates a Group on a new scale and a global leader in digital identity and security" with a workforce of 80,000. Incorporating Gemalto, Thales intends t develop secure solutions to address the major challenges, such as unmanned air traffic management, data and network cybersecurity, airport security or financial transaction security. Following this acquisition, Gemalto will form one of Thales's seven global divisions, to be named Digital Identity and Security. Thales will considerably expand its operations in Latin America (2500 employees, up from 600), triple its presence in Northern Asia (1980, from 700), Southeast Asia (2500, from 800) and India (1150, from 400) and North America (6660 employees, up from 4600). [more - original PR]

