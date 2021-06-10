Thailand's Cabinet provides in principle approval for 'Phuket Sandbox' plan

Tourism Authority of Thailand reported (09-Jun-2021) Phuket's planned reopening from 01-Jul-2021 under the 'Phuket Sandbox' model will only be applicable to international travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Travellers must also be from a yet to be determined list of countries with a low to medium risk of the virus. Quarantine will be waived for the fully vaccinated international arrivals, however they will have to spend 14 days on the island before being permitted to travel elsewhere. Thailand's Cabinet and Centre for Economic Situation Administration agreed in principle to the Sandbox plan, proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Bangkok Post/The Thaiger, 09-Jun-2021). [more - original PR]