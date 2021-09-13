Become a CAPA Member
13-Sep-2021 9:16 AM

Thailand to reopen five additional destinations from 01-Oct-2021

Tourism Authority of Thailand announced (10-Sep-2021) Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan will reopen under newly adjusted 'universal prevention' guidelines from 01-Oct-2021. The regions will be gradually reopened in phases, following the first phase that reopened Phuket, followed by Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang-Nga over the last two months. From mid Oct-2021, another 21 destinations across Thailand will reopen, including Chiang Rai, Udon Thani and Trat. The country will proceed with the fourth phase of reopening in Jan-2022, with 13 border provinces to reopen under travel bubbles with neighbouring countries. [more - original PR]

