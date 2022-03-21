21-Mar-2022 11:40 AM
Thailand to lift pre travel testing requirement for international arrivals
Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved (18-Mar-2022) the lifting of the pre travel testing requirement for international arrivals beginning 01-Apr-2022. International arrivals under TEST & GO, Sandbox, and Alternative Quarantine schemes will be permitted entry into Thailand without the need to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel. [more - original PR]