21-Mar-2022 11:40 AM

Thailand to lift pre travel testing requirement for international arrivals

Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved (18-Mar-2022) the lifting of the pre travel testing requirement for international arrivals beginning 01-Apr-2022. International arrivals under TEST & GO, Sandbox, and Alternative Quarantine schemes will be permitted entry into Thailand without the need to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel. [more - original PR]

