19-Jul-2021 10:51 AM

Thailand to ban domestic flights to high risk zones from 21-Jul-2021

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, via its official Facebook account, announced (18-Jul-2021) it issued a ban on airlines operating services into high risk zones, with services to be temporarily suspended from 21-Jul-2021. Additionally, other domestic flights can only operate at 50% capacity. Exemptions will be made for medical and emergency flights as well as flights in connection with government tourism projects.  

