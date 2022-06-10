Become a CAPA Member
10-Jun-2022 12:45 PM

Thailand targets up to 10m arrivals and USD43bn in tourism revenue in 2022

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced (09-Jun-2022) the following tourism targets:

  • 2022:
    • International tourist arrivals: Seven to 10 million;
    • Domestic trips: 160 million;
    • Tourism revenue: THB1.5 trillion (USD43.3 billion);
  • 2023:
    • Tourism revenue: THB2.4 trillion (USD69.3 billion);
  • 2024:
    • Tourism revenue: THB3 trillion (USD86.6 billion).

Thailand recorded 1.2 million international arrivals in the five months ended May-2022. [more - original PR]

