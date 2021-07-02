Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Jul-2021 8:34 AM

Thailand officially opens Phuket to vaccinated international travellers

Tourism Authority of Thailand announced (01-Jul-2021) the official launch of the Phuket Sandbox scheme on 01-Jul-2021. The region expects to welcome 100,000 vaccinated international travellers in 3Q2021, which could generate around THB8.9 billion (USD277.4 million) in revenue for the local economy. Etihad, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways are currently operating services to Phuket from destinations including London, Frankfurt, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore. The total number of flights to Phuket during Jul-2021 is expected to be around 426, averaging 13 flights per day. For the month, there are 11,894 passengers expected on six airlines, divided into 8281 inbound passengers and 3613 outbound passengers. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More