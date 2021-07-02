2-Jul-2021 8:34 AM
Thailand officially opens Phuket to vaccinated international travellers
Tourism Authority of Thailand announced (01-Jul-2021) the official launch of the Phuket Sandbox scheme on 01-Jul-2021. The region expects to welcome 100,000 vaccinated international travellers in 3Q2021, which could generate around THB8.9 billion (USD277.4 million) in revenue for the local economy. Etihad, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways are currently operating services to Phuket from destinations including London, Frankfurt, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore. The total number of flights to Phuket during Jul-2021 is expected to be around 426, averaging 13 flights per day. For the month, there are 11,894 passengers expected on six airlines, divided into 8281 inbound passengers and 3613 outbound passengers. [more - original PR]