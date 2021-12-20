Become a CAPA Member
20-Dec-2021 11:00 AM

Thailand eases entry rules for TEST & GO travellers

Tourism Authority of Thailand announced (17-Dec-2021) the further easing of rules for travellers entering Thailand under the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme, effective 16-Dec-2021. Under the new terms, children aged under six years travelling with parents are exempted from taking a RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure. Additionally, those infected and have recovered no less than 14 days but no longer than three months may present a certificate of recovery in case the RT-PCR test result is positive. [more - original PR]

