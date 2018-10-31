Thailand Board of Investment approves Utapao investment incentives

Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) approved (30-Oct-2018) an investment incentive scheme for the yet to be announced winning bidders for Utapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport's Terminal 3 and Digital Park Thailand development projects. The contractors will be granted exemptions on import duty for machinery and corporate income tax (CIT) for eight years. If the developer partners with an educational institution, BOI will also grant an additional 50% reduction of CIT for a further three years under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) investment incentive scheme. The incentives are aimed at accelerating development of the EEC, and winning bidders are expected to be announced in late 2018. [more - original PR]