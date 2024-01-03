Thailand and China to launch reciprocal visa free scheme from Mar-2024
Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, via his official Facebook account, announced (02-Jan-2024) Thailand and China will implement a permanent reciprocal visa free scheme from 01-Mar-2024. Citizens of both countries will no longer need to submit visa applications prior to arrival.
