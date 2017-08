Thai Airways reports net loss in 2Q2017

Thai Airways reported (11-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: THB45,182 million (USD1317 million), +9.6% year-on-year; Passenger and excess baggage: THB36,601 million (USD1067 million), +9.2%; Cargo: THB4772 million (USD139.1 million), +8.7%; Total operating costs: THB46,724 million (USD1362 million), +8.6%; Fuel: THB12,279 million (USD358.0 million), +4.5%; Operating profit (loss): (THB1542 million) (USD45.0 million), compared to a loss of THB1782 million (USD51.3 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (THB5211 million) (USD151.9 million), compared to a loss of THB2921 million (USD84.2 million) in p-c-p; Passenger numbers: 5.9 million, +14.9%; Passenger load factor: 78.5%, +9.5ppts; Passenger yield: THB2.12 (USD6.1 cents), -10.9%; Cargo yield: THB8.00 (USD23.3 cents), -3.8%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: THB94,985 million (USD2694 million), +3.9%; Passenger and excess baggage: THB78,064 million (USD2214 million), +3.3%; Cargo: THB9629 million (USD273.1 million), +9.4%; Total operating costs: THB93,660 million (USD2656 million), +8.9%; Fuel: THB25,124 million (USD712.5 million), +11.2%; Operating profit: THB1,325 million (USD37.6 million), -75.4%; Net profit (loss): (THB2039 million) (USD57.8 million), compared to a profit of THB3095 million (USD87.3 million) in p-c-p; Passenger numbers: 12.4 million, +12.4%; Passenger load factor: 80.7%, +7.4ppt; Passenger yield: THB2.17 (USD6.2 cents), -11.4%; Cargo yield: THB8.04 (USD22.8 cents), -2.5%; Total assets: THB291,800 million (USD8275 million); Cash and cash equivalents: THB21,799 million (USD618.2 million); Total liabilities: THB260,239 million (USD7380 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]



*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029154 for 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028812 for 1H2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028359 for 2Q2016

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028206 for 1H2016