Thai Airways comments on decision not to increase capital in Nok Air

Thai Airways commented (19-Jun-2017) on the decision not to increase capital in Nok Air, stating: "THAI's Board of Directors gave the matter full consideration... any investment must be considered based on the return on investment and the benefit to its shareholders". The airline added: "Even though the Company will not increase its stake in Nok Air, it still retains shares in Nok Air with ongoing cooperation. Furthermore, the Company continues to support Nok Air's operations in order to forge a strong future". [more - original PR]