18-Dec-2017 7:24 AM

Thai Airways and Airbus to establish 'MRO centre for the Asia Pacific' at Utapao Airport

Thai Airways and Airbus signed (15-Dec-2017) a cooperation agreement to establish "the MRO center for the Asia Pacific region" at Utapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport. The agreement follows an MoU signed on 08-Mar-2017 to conduct a feasibility study on the project. The scope of cooperation includes:

  • Establishing a new facility capable of heavy maintenance, line maintenance and aircraft painting services;
  • Establishing an aircraft maintenance training centre with related government organisations;
  • Adopting new technologies for MRO activities in a 'smart hangar';
  • Constructing an aircraft composite repair shop;
  • Deploying a store and logistics centre to support Utapao MRO project operations;
  • Setting up a joint committee, comprised of representatives from Thai Airways and Airbus, to negotiate, study, analyse, assess, and decide on each business opportunity identified in the cooperation agreement. [more - original PR]

