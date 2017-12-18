Thai Airways and Airbus to establish 'MRO centre for the Asia Pacific' at Utapao Airport

Thai Airways and Airbus signed (15-Dec-2017) a cooperation agreement to establish "the MRO center for the Asia Pacific region" at Utapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport. The agreement follows an MoU signed on 08-Mar-2017 to conduct a feasibility study on the project. The scope of cooperation includes:

Establishing a new facility capable of heavy maintenance, line maintenance and aircraft painting services;

Establishing an aircraft maintenance training centre with related government organisations;

Adopting new technologies for MRO activities in a 'smart hangar';

Constructing an aircraft composite repair shop;

Deploying a store and logistics centre to support Utapao MRO project operations;

Setting up a joint committee, comprised of representatives from Thai Airways and Airbus, to negotiate, study, analyse, assess, and decide on each business opportunity identified in the cooperation agreement. [more - original PR]