17-Jul-2017 10:48 AM
Thai Airways pax up 17% with 76% load factor in May-2017, cargo up 15%
Thai Airways reported (16-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 1.6 million, +17.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +24.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 75.6%, +10.7ppts;
- Domestic: 66.0%, -2.7ppts;
- Regional: 76.1%, +7.1ppts;
- Australia: 75.5%, +11.4ppts;
- Europe: 75.8%, +17.1ppts;
- Cargo: 52,148 tons, +14.7%;
- Cargo load factor: 59.5%, +0.6ppt.