21-Feb-2018 8:57 AM

Thai Airways reports first pax decline after 13 consecutive months of increase in Jan-2018

Thai Airways reported (20-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 1.7 million, -4.9% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): -0.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.3%, -2.8ppts;
    • Domestic: 84.2%, -1.4ppts;
    • Australia: 83.9%, -1.4ppts;
    • Regional: 75.8%, -2.0ppts;
    • Europe: 84.5%, -4.4ppts;
  • Cargo: 56,100 tons, +11.9%;
  • Cargo load factor: 59.5%, +3.8ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the first passenger decline after 13 consecutive months of increase. [more - original PR]

