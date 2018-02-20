21-Feb-2018 8:57 AM
Thai Airways reports first pax decline after 13 consecutive months of increase in Jan-2018
Thai Airways reported (20-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 1.7 million, -4.9% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): -0.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.3%, -2.8ppts;
- Domestic: 84.2%, -1.4ppts;
- Australia: 83.9%, -1.4ppts;
- Regional: 75.8%, -2.0ppts;
- Europe: 84.5%, -4.4ppts;
- Cargo: 56,100 tons, +11.9%;
- Cargo load factor: 59.5%, +3.8ppts.
According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the first passenger decline after 13 consecutive months of increase. [more - original PR]