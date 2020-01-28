28-Jan-2020 8:49 AM
Thai Airways planning fleet acquisition and MRO centre under turnaround plan update
Thai Airways provided (27-Jan-2020) the following update on its business turnaround plan:
- Management will study aircraft types as part of a plan to acquire 38 aircraft, with results to be presented at a board meeting in Feb-2020. Information on the number of aircraft, acquisition methods, and investment sources will be presented for close consideration at its Mar-2020 board meeting;
- Thai has sent information on selection of an MRO centre at Utapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport to investors, with an 06-Mar-2020 deadline for proposal submission. The carrier expects to sign a private partnership agreement with an awarded bidder by the end of Aug-2020 and is expecting the centre will be operational by Apr-2023;
- Negotiations are underway with Rolls-Royce on compensation for damages, relating to grounded aircraft awaiting spare parts. [more - original PR]