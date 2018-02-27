Loading
Thai Airways outlines plans for 2018

Thai Airways outlined (26-Feb-2018) its revised plan for the period 2017 to 2021. Plans for 2018 include the following:

  • Five strategies:
    • Aggressive profit: Accelerate profit generation for "aggressive" sales with "competitive" costs;
    • Business portfolio: Pursue and improve new business opportunities;
    • Customer experiences: Deliver a "good travel experience";
    • Digital technology: Innovate and implement digital technology;
    • Efficient human capital management;
  • Take delivery of five A350-900 aircraft, comprising three on operating lease and two on finance lease. The aircraft will mainly be used on intercontinental and regional services;
  • Prepare for aircraft acquisition as part of the long term fleet plan;
  • Sell shares in Royal Orchid Hotel, valued at THB922.5 million (USD29.5 million), and sell more "unexploited assets". [more - original PR]

