27-Feb-2018 11:55 AM
Thai Airways outlines plans for 2018
Thai Airways outlined (26-Feb-2018) its revised plan for the period 2017 to 2021. Plans for 2018 include the following:
- Five strategies:
- Aggressive profit: Accelerate profit generation for "aggressive" sales with "competitive" costs;
- Business portfolio: Pursue and improve new business opportunities;
- Customer experiences: Deliver a "good travel experience";
- Digital technology: Innovate and implement digital technology;
- Efficient human capital management;
- Take delivery of five A350-900 aircraft, comprising three on operating lease and two on finance lease. The aircraft will mainly be used on intercontinental and regional services;
- Prepare for aircraft acquisition as part of the long term fleet plan;
- Sell shares in Royal Orchid Hotel, valued at THB922.5 million (USD29.5 million), and sell more "unexploited assets". [more - original PR]