Thai Airways confirms company is 'not at risk of shutting down'

Thai Airways stated (23-Oct-2019) "the company is not at risk of shutting down", contrary to news reports in local media. Thai president Sumeth Damrongchaitham stated these news reports misconstrued messages held in a meeting with Thai Airways staff, where he sought to motivate employees to "take immediate action to cut costs and boost profits". Thai Airways stated: "THAI confirms its capability to perform exceptionally amidst tough airline competition... THAI remains very far from shutting down, which remains so far from the truth of THAI's competitive strengths in the airline industry". [more - original PR]