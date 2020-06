Thai Airways board proposes appointment of rehabilitation planner

Thai Airways announced (08-Jun-2020) its board resolved on 04-Jun-2020 to appoint Chansin Treenuchagron as a board member, replacing Pailin Chuchottawork and to be an independent director from 04-Jun-2020. The company also passed a resolution to propose Chansin Treenuchagron be another rehabilitation planner in the carrier's restructuring process. Thai also proposed the Central Bankruptcy Court appoint EY Corporate Advisory Services Limited and ACM Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, Chakkrit Parapuntakul, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Booktuck Wangcharoen, Piyavasti Amranand and Chansin Treenuchagron to jointly be planners. [more - original PR]