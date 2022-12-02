Thai Airways and Singapore Airlines sign MoU to enter codeshare partnership
Thai Airways and Singapore Airlines signed (02-Dec-2022) an MoU to form a strategic partnership, under which the carriers will progressively codeshare on each other's services and explore a wide-ranging commercial collaboration. In the initial phase, Thai and SIA will codeshare on each other's services between Singapore and Bangkok. Thai will also codeshare on SIA's flight services to Cape Town and Johannesburg, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Newark, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver by 1Q2023, subject to regulatory approval. Additional codeshare arrangements to points in both airlines' networks will be explored to support increased air connectivity to Thailand and Singapore, as well as points in Europe, India, and South West Pacific routes. [more - original PR]