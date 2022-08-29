29-Aug-2022 2:17 PM
Thai AirAsia X to launch Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-Sydney service in Dec-2022
Thai AirAsia X announced (29-Aug-2022) plans to launch four times weekly Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-Sydney service from 02-Dec-2022 with 377 seat A330 aircraft. Acting CEO Tassapon Bijleveld stated: "Having recently resumed services to South Korea and Japan, we are thrilled that we are now expanding to Sydney and Melbourne as our next key growth markets". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport]