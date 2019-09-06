6-Sep-2019 10:17 AM
Thai AirAsia X bases two A330neo aircraft at Bangkok Don Mueang
Thai AirAsia X announced (05-Sep-2019) its two new A330neo aircraft (HS-XJA, HS-XJB) are now based at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport. AirAsia X Group CEO Nadda Buranasiri stated the new aircraft will deliver "significant cost benefits" and "network expansion opportunities". The carrier configured the cabin to accommodate 12 Premium Flatbeds and 365 standard seats. As previously reported by CAPA, AirAsia X also placed a firm order with Airbus for an additional 12 A330neo. [more - original PR]