Thai AirAsia to strengthen domestic routes at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai AirAsia (TAA) CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya stated (24-Feb-2022) "2022 is to be a year of recovery and the company plans to add both additional flight routes and frequencies as consumer and tourism appetite grows". Mr Klongchaiya said he expects domestic services to return to 100% of pre-pandemic levels within 2022 and the company has poised itself to continually reintroduce international routes based on the government's national reopening plan. He added TAA has "strategically positioned" its base at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport to strengthen domestic routes and air cargo routes as part of an international route expansion plan. New technologies are to be developed to enhance safety procedures and reduce physical contact, with facial recognition to be employed in the near future. [more - original PR]