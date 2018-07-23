23-Jul-2018 10:03 AM
Thai AirAsia reports double digit pax growth in 2Q2018, 85% load factor
Thai AirAsia reported (22-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for 2Q2018:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +13% year-on-year;
- Load factor: 85%, +1ppt.
The LCC ends 2Q2018 with a fleet of 59 aircraft. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More