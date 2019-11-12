12-Nov-2019 8:16 AM
Thai AirAsia records USD318m in revenue for 3Q2019
Asia Aviation Public Company Limited reported (11-Nov-2019) the following financial highlights for Thai AirAsia during 3Q2019:
- Revenue: THB9.6 billion (USD318 million), +4% year-on-year increase;
- Revenues from sales and services increased by 5% on the back of a 3% increase in the number of passengers carried to 5.3 million, driven by a gradual rebound in Chinese visitors;
- Ancillary revenues increased 2% to THB1.7 billion (USD57.3 million), mainly due to increased revenues from seat selection and Fly-Thru service, which connects flights between the AirAsia Group;
- Total expenses increased 3% to THB10.1 billion (USD334 million), mainly from an increase in expenses related to guest services and distribution, staff cost and ramp and airport operations align with the number of flights;
- Fuel cost dropped in tandem with a 13% plunge in global oil prices, despite a 9% increase in fuel consumption;
- Aircraft and engine rental cost dropped by 2%, mainly from the strengthening of Thai baht;
- CASK declined by 7%;
- ASK increased by 10% from the expansion of international routes;
- Proportion of selling, general and administrative expenses to revenues from sales and services decreased year-on-year due to cost containment.