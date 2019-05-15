Thai AirAsia moving forward with strategy to expand Indochina networks

Asia Aviation CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya stated (10-May-2019) Thai AirAsia "is moving forward with its strategy of expanding its Indochina networks as well as further connecting secondary cities internationally". Mr Klongchaiya added the carrier's strengthening of regional flight hubs, including Chiang Mai and Phuket, has "shown evident recovery" and stimulates "the untapped market towards the creation of future business opportunities". [more - original PR]