10-Aug-2018 9:50 AM
Thai AirAsia falls into the red in 2Q2018
Thai AirAsia reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: THB9303 million (USD290.8 million), +8% year-on-year;
- Ancillary: THB1631 million (USD51.0 million), +13%;
- Total costs: THB9842 million (USD307.7 million), +21%;
- Profit (loss) before tax: (THB540.4 million) (USD16.9 million), compared to a profit of THB426.7 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (THB567.5 million) (USD17.7 million), compared to a profit of THB310 million in p-c-p;
- Average fare: THB1402 (USD43.8), -5%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB1.47 (USD 4.6 cents), -5%;
- Cost per ASK: THB1.59 (USD 5.0 cents), +5%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.02 (USD 3.2 cents), -1%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: THB20,896 million (USD657.0 million), +15%;
- Profit before tax: THB1564 million (USD49.2 million), -6%;
- Net profit: THB1267 million (USD39.8 million), -6%;
- Average fare: THB1537 (USD48.3), +1%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB1.64 (USD 5.2 cents), stable;
- Cost per ASK: THB1.56 (USD 4.9 cents), +1%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.00 (USD 3.1 cents), -5%;
- Total assets: THB38,484 million (USD1210 million);
- Total liabilities: THB28,380 million (USD892.3 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031264 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031442 for 1H2018