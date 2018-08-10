Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Aug-2018 9:50 AM

Thai AirAsia falls into the red in 2Q2018

Thai AirAsia reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Revenue: THB9303 million (USD290.8 million), +8% year-on-year;
      • Ancillary: THB1631 million (USD51.0 million), +13%;
    • Total costs: THB9842 million (USD307.7 million), +21%;
    • Profit (loss) before tax: (THB540.4 million) (USD16.9 million), compared to a profit of THB426.7 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (THB567.5 million) (USD17.7 million), compared to a profit of THB310 million in p-c-p;
    • Average fare: THB1402 (USD43.8), -5%;
    • Revenue per ASK: THB1.47 (USD 4.6 cents), -5%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB1.59 (USD 5.0 cents), +5%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.02 (USD 3.2 cents), -1%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Revenue: THB20,896 million (USD657.0 million), +15%;
    • Profit before tax: THB1564 million (USD49.2 million), -6%;
    • Net profit: THB1267 million (USD39.8 million), -6%;
    • Average fare: THB1537 (USD48.3), +1%;
    • Revenue per ASK: THB1.64 (USD 5.2 cents), stable;
    • Cost per ASK: THB1.56 (USD 4.9 cents), +1%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB1.00 (USD 3.1 cents), -5%;
    • Total assets: THB38,484 million (USD1210 million);
    • Total liabilities: THB28,380 million (USD892.3 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031264 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.031442 for 1H2018

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More